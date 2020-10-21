SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Everything Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn is Saying about Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin

Nate Gabler

Auburn fans aren't exactly happy with Gus Malzahn.

After a 2-2 start and coming off a 30-22 loss at South Carolina this weekend, the Auburn Tigers will come to Oxford, Miss. unranked after opening the season as the nation's No. 8 team. 

Bo Nix seems to have regressed from his freshman to sophomore season. Their offense ranks No. 42 nationally by SP+, however the defense is actually playing really well. Defensively, the Tigers are No. 22 nationally by SP+ and held South Carolina under 300 yards in last week's loss.

Regardless, the 2-2 Tigers will be facing off against the 1-3 Rebels this weekend. Here's everything Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is saying about Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss going into the week. 

Opening Statement on Ole Miss:

We're looking forward to going to Ole Miss and playing those guys on the road. Both teams are coming off tough road losses. When you look at them, they're a better team than their record. They could've won a couple of those games and had opportunities. When you look at their offense, they have one of the best offenses, statistically up to this point. They've played some good defenses, too. What stands out to me is that they're able to run the football. They're able to throw it. You look at their quarterback who has thrown 11 touchdowns, their leading receiver, we're really impressed with him, and then of course their running back, [Jerrion] Ealy, we know all about him; he's a very explosive guy. Then their defense -- they've played some of the best offenses. We know we have our work cut out for us.

Does the Ole Miss offense have similarities to what Lane Kiffin did at Alabama? 

I think it's been a while, but there are some similarities. Obviously, what really stands out to me is that they're very balanced. They've been good at both. That's really the thing that stands out. They're not just one of the best offenses statistically, but they're good at running the football and throwing the football. That's the biggest challenge that you have when you defend someone that can do both well.

Coming off of a tough loss, is this a must win game?

It's a very important game. I'll tell you that. Obviously when you lose a game, you have to bounce back. So yeah, it's a very important game. Our guys understand that. The big picture of this thing is we need to win, get some momentum, and we need to play good Auburn football and that will be our mindset. Like I said earlier, you're playing a team that's better than the record. They've shown they've almost beat some really good teams. Our focus is to get better, find a way to get a victory and come back and get momentum. That's what's on our mind.

On Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah:

He's one of the leaders in production at tight end. You're talking about a guy that can run, make plays, and I think they've done a good job figuring out ways to get the ball to him, too. We'll definitely need to be aware and know where he's at.

Have you talked offensive philosophy with Lane Kiffin?

We've not talked any football in the past. I've got respect for him as a coach, there's no doubt about that. But we use different styles and we're from different families, so we've not talked about that.

More From The Grove Report:

How Will Ole Miss Attack Defenses That Emulate the Arkansas Plan?

Early Line Movement Towards Ole Miss Against Auburn this Weekend

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Corral "Flying Around" at Practices, Shaking off Tough Outing

Matt Corral is elastic. You have to be in order to move forward after a week like the Ole Miss quarterback had this past Saturday in Fayetteville.

Nate Gabler

How Will Ole Miss Attack Defenses That Emulate the Arkansas Plan?

Arkansas and coordinator Barry Odom worked their defensive gameplay to perfection this past weekend against Ole Miss. So how will the Rebels adjust? That was the key element for Lane Kiffin and Co. this week.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Offense Taking COVID-19 More Seriously than the Defense?

For the second week in a row, the Ole Miss football team is being hit yet again with a string of COVID-19 related issues. They're popping up much more on defense than offense.

Nate Gabler

Early Line Movement Towards Ole Miss Against Auburn this Weekend

This weekend's meeting between Ole Miss and Arkansas features two of the league's teams that seem to be moving the in the wrong direction. Here's where Vegas is at with the meeting.

Nate Gabler

by

jhamz447

Week 5 SEC Power Rankings

There's a widening gap in the Southeastern Conference between the top four and everyone else. Let's get into this week's SEC power rankings.

Nate Gabler

What Happened With Matt Corral and the Ole Miss Offense vs. Arkansas?

Matt Corral threw six interceptions on Saturday at Arkansas. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns. So what the hell happened on Saturday in Fayetteville?

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Matt Corral's Post Arkansas Press Conference

Matt Corral struggled on Saturday. Here's everything Corral said to the media following the loss.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin Press Conference Following Arkansas

Lane Kiffin had been untouchable in Oxford, Miss. through three weeks. Not today. Here's everything the head coach said following the loss.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Defense Shows Impressive Signs of Life Despite Loss

The Ole Miss defense boarded busses to Fayetteville, Ark. on pace to be the worst defensive unit in the history of FBS football. But it was the defense that gave Ole Miss a shot to win on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

Projecting the Remainder of the Ole Miss Football Schedule

No one saw this coming. Could we have predicted a 1-2 start for the Ole Miss football team? Of course. But no one would have thought they would look quite this good in the meantime. That said, it's time to project the remainder of the Ole Miss football schedule.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler