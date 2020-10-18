SI.com
The Grove Report
What Happened With Matt Corral and the Ole Miss Offense vs. Arkansas?

Nate Gabler

Matt Corral threw six interceptions on Saturday at Arkansas. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns. He's the first SEC quarterback to turn the ball over six times in a game in 13 years. 

Corral turned the ball over seven times in total in the game. The offense has a whole had turned it over just once in the first three weeks. Arkansas scored 24 points off turnovers. 

So what the hell happened on Saturday in Fayetteville?

"It was a unique look that they had. They never loaded the box once. The run game numbers were good but we struggled getting the run game going. So we tried to throw it," Corral said. "They were dropping eight. The windows were smaller."

Arkansas played a lot of four-deep coverage. In many cases they were only rushing three and dropping tons of defenders into coverage. They begged Corral to check the ball down. Instead, Corral was seeing ghosts. 

More accurately, he actually wasn't seeing anything. Most of his interceptions came on balls thrown right at a defender in which Corral clearly never saw. A quarterback who had been nearly flawless through three weeks couldn't see the field whatsoever in week four. 

"Having all 11 sets of eyes on you like that, they're going to read it," Corral said. "When I'm just looking at one defender, keying that hook player, that mike is going with him and going into that window. If it's not a perfectly thrown ball, it's getting tipped."

Corral entered the week completing 76% of his passes, third in the nation. He had a passer efficiency of 210.7, second nationally. He had thrown just one interception in three games. On Saturday, Corral was 20-38 for only 200 passing yards. His six interceptions brought his rating down to an 82.6. 

Moving forward, teams are going to take this Arkansas film and try to emulate it. After three weeks of fantastic offensive play, there's now a game on film of how to slow down this Kiffin offense.

Corral says that Arkansas had shown similar looks on tape, but had tweaked what they showed on film. The Rebel staff had to adjust on the fly, and they clearly did a poor job of adjusting. 

"We just have to get back to work. We have to do what we did to get there," Corral said. "I have to watch more film, because I obviously I hadn't been watching enough."

WATCH: Matt Corral's Post Arkansas Press Conference

Matt Corral struggled on Saturday. Here's everything Corral said to the media following the loss.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin Press Conference Following Arkansas

Lane Kiffin had been untouchable in Oxford, Miss. through three weeks. Not today. Here's everything the head coach said following the loss.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Defense Shows Impressive Signs of Life Despite Loss

The Ole Miss defense boarded busses to Fayetteville, Ark. on pace to be the worst defensive unit in the history of FBS football. But it was the defense that gave Ole Miss a shot to win on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

Projecting the Remainder of the Ole Miss Football Schedule

No one saw this coming. Could we have predicted a 1-2 start for the Ole Miss football team? Of course. But no one would have thought they would look quite this good in the meantime. That said, it's time to project the remainder of the Ole Miss football schedule.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

ESPN put us through the ringer this week, first announcing one destination of the Ole Miss game at Arkansas before later moving the game from one network to another. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Nate Gabler

Which Ole Miss Football Records Could Fall This Year?

Sure, records are meant to be broken. That much is true. But records are not meant to be broken in a shortened season... but they might be.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Snags 3-Star OL Commit Cedrick Nicely Out of Georgia

Ole Miss just snagged another very big boy to join the 2021 class along the offensive line, as three-star offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely committed to Ole Miss on Friday morning.

Nate Gabler

OPINION: SEC Should've Scheduled an All-Team Bye Midseason to Accommodate for COVID-19 Issues

There's just no way Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference leaders didn't see some sort of scenario like this playing out. They could have been more prepared.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Nick Saban, Alabama Athletic Director Test Positive for COVID-19

Nick Saban is unlikely to coach for Alabama this upcoming weekend. The school announced on Wednesday that both Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are away from the facilities and isolating at home.

Nate Gabler

A Unique Idea to Get John Rhys Plumlee on the Football Field

John Rhys Plumlee has been a non-factor thus far in 2020. So how could Lane Kiffin and Co. get Plumlee on the field? .... what if they try him on defense?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler