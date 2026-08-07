What Kewan Lacy Said After Day 1 of Ole Miss Fall Camp

From the stories of revenge to launching a Heisman campaign, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is on the forefront of a lot of people's minds.

Lacy shared how is handling all of the noise surrounding him and his team.

“I just take everything day by day and focus on what we need to accomplish as a team and not focus on what other people have to say," Lacy said.

After having such a successful season last year, there are plenty of important people putting Lacy on the early watch lists for big awards. Whether it's putting him in the Heisman or the Doak Walker Award conversation, Lacy is putting his team's success first.

How Kewan Lacy earned all this conversation

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless it's Arch Manning, nobody praises players who haven’t done much. Lacy had a historic 2025 season that earned him national attention. He rushed for 1,500 yards and broke the Ole Miss record for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 24.

Lacy also came up in important moments that helped define the Rebels' season. One of his most underrated moments came in the final quarter of the Sugar Bowl against Georgia. On a third and seven, Trinidad Chambliss somehow avoided the pressure and found Lacy.

A lot of people remember that play for what Chambliss did, but Lacy absorbed a big hit and scratched and clawed to get that first down.

Lacy was a star for the Rebels last year and is looking to put up similar numbers in 2026.

What will 2026 look like for Lacy?

Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier against Penn State | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lacy was a workhorse last season. He had over three hundred carries. That definitely beat him up, as he was seen dealing with all types of different injuries in the Playoff run.

Head coach Pete Golding noticed the problem and brought in an important name from the transfer portal. He got Makhi Frazier, a running back from Michigan State who will be sharing some of the carries.

Lacy shared what it’s been like to have Frazier in the running back room.

“He’s a great addition to the running back room. He’s smart and physical and fast,” Lacy later added. “We definitely pick each other's brains and put each other in the best position.”

Frazier had 520 rushing yards with two touchdowns last season and will be a key rotation piece for the Rebels' offense. The more Frazier is on the field, the fresher Lacy can be later in games and throughout the season.

Lacy has earned all the talk surrounding him, and he is handling it the right way. Coach Golding is also supporting him perfectly to give him the best chance of hearing his name called at those award ceremonies at the end of this year.

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