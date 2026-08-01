Pete Golding Has One Advantage Lane Kiffin Never Had at Ole Miss

A new era in Oxford is ready to begin under Pete Golding. The expectations are through the roof for the Ole Miss Rebels.

They were picked to finish third in the SEC Preseason poll as voted on by the media. The Rebels also return their star quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, and running back Kewan Lacy.

Lane Kiffin's sudden departure to LSU was a shocking blow to the program. They suffered minor setbacks within the roster and coaching staff, but Golding had an impressive response. He has an advantage that Kiffin didn't have in Oxford.

Two Potential Heisman Finalists

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy celebrates with quarterback Trinidad Chamblis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Kiffin's tenure, he did not have a Heisman finalist. Golding could have two with Chambliss and Lacy. They are the heartbeat of this entire operation.

Last season, Chambliss recorded 30 total touchdowns, nearly 4,000 passing yards, and just three interceptions. With a full offseason and chemistry with his wide receivers, Chambliss has an opportunity to improve those numbers and secure the Heisman.

Lacy ran for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025. He finished with 309 carries, so it'll be interesting to see if his usage decreases this year. With Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier in the mix, he could eat into the carries to keep Lacy's legs fresh throughout the season.

Golding spoke at SEC Media Days about the school rolling out the Heisman campaign for both players.

"But I do think a lot of these guys are putting a lot in, and they're working extremely hard, and we demand a lot out of them," Golding said. "But there are some of these individual awards for them that are important to them, and it's not going to take away from what they need to do to win the football game."

Chambliss and Lacy's preseason hype is exactly why Ole Miss has such high expectations. Opposing defenses are going to have a difficult time containing these superstars. There are questions at wide receiver, but if they can establish the running game, Chambliss can operate the way he wants.

It also helps that Golding is a defensive mind, unlike Kiffin. The Rebels can combine the offense's prowess with Golding's defensive intelligence to form a complete team.

If Chambliss and Lacy both perform like Heisman candidates, a repeat of last year's success is certainly in the cards. Ole Miss is coming off a season where they won multiple College Football Playoff games, and 2026 could present a similar result.

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