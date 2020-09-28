SI.com
The Grove Report
Where Can Matt Corral Be Better? Here's Lane Kiffin's Take

Nate Gabler

It's hard to nitpick a 400 yard passing outburst in week one. 

But both Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss starting quarterback Matt Corral know they're going to have to be even better if this Rebel team is going to compete. 

He was really good using his legs to get out of trouble and I think he was. really composed. It was really good to adjust with him on the sidelines, both quarterbacks were.

"His feet were a little bit all over the place, at times, in the passing game," Kiffin said on Monday. "We have to clean that up. He was late on some balls that were really open and he ended up completing but that should have been touchdowns."

One specific play Kiffin was likely referencing was a third quarter deep shot to Elijah Moore. On one specific play, Moore, while working in the slot, split the two high Florida safety look and had an easy touchdown. Instead, Corral's pass arrived late.

In quick, it looked like a great 57-yard completion. But it's those details, having the ball come out on time and being able to lead Moore on the throw, that could have made the big play into a big touchdown. 

“We had a really good gameplay coming in and we were comfortable with what we had,” Corral said after the loss. “We left a few plays out there that we wish we had back but that’s something we have to build on.”

As a whole, it's the best game of Matt Corral's career. Going against the nation's No. 3 overall defense by SP+ efficiency, Corral completed on 22 of 31 attempts for 395 YDS and three scores. 

His only interception came on a tipped pass in the redzone. While not a mental or football mistake, per se, it's another small detail that, if corrected, could have led to another Ole Miss touchdown. 

