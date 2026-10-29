Edwin Joseph to Miss Third Straight Game, Terez Davis Likely to Return for Ole Miss

Ole Miss returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this weekend to play Auburn and begin the end of season stretch, where it will play four of its final five regular season games in Oxford. The Rebels now know what it will feel like to play with their backs against the wall for the rest of the year, and will have to do it while monitoring some key injuries.

Earlier this week, head coach Pete Golding ruled out running back Kewan Lacy (dislocated shoulder) for Saturday’s game against the Tigers. He also provided an encouraging update regarding starting left tackle Terez Davis (questionable), who is on track to play for Ole Miss in Week 9 after missing the loss against Texas.

On the other hand, starting cornerback Edwin Joseph is set to miss his third straight game. Joseph underwent tightrope surgery on his ankle earlier this month.

“Terez was a game time decision (against Texas). Didn’t feel like it was in his best interest and our best interest moving forward. Probably could have (played), but we didn’t know what it was going to look like after and could have made it worse,” Golding explained. “So that’s one definitely that we feel like, throughout this week, that we’ll get back for this weekend.”

“(Joseph’s) still fighting through it. He’s in there every day. Don’t feel great about (him playing) this week, to be honest with you. I’m not saying he’s not, but right now I would say I wouldn’t feel good about it…It’s taking a little longer than we wanted it to.”

Wednesday’s availability report was reflective of Golding’s announced notes. The full initial availability report from both teams can be viewed below.

Ole Miss

Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) runs the ball against Mississippi Rebels safety Edwin Joseph (14) during the game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, October. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Kewan Lacy (OUT)

DB Edwin Joseph (OUT)

WR Izaiah Hartrup (OUT)

CB Cedrick Beavers (OUT)

S MJ Preston (OUT)

WR Kervin Johnson Jr. (OUT)

CB Iverson McCoy (OUT)

S Nascar McCoy (OUT)

OL Emanuel Faulkner (OUT)

LB Ant Davis Jr. (OUT)

CB Jayln Crawford (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Terez Davis (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Brycen Sanders (PROBABLE)

OL Connor Howes (PROBABLE)

DT Michai Boireau (PROBABLE)

Auburn

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Jeremiah Koger (4) celebrates a first down as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OL Tai Buster (OUT)

TE Hunter Herring (OUT)

WR Jeremiah Koger (QUESTIONABLE)

Kickoff between the Rebels and Tigers is set for 11:45 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.

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