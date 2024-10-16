Why Ole Miss is a Perfect Portal Home for Leshon Williams | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss already making waves in the transfer portal, and could Lane Kiffin potentially go after a Big 10 running back? The Rebels will have a good bit of turnover in 2025, so it is interesting to see the early names popping up when players elect to redshirt. One Player that is popping is Leshon Williams from the Iowa Hawkeye, who a year ago was All-Big 10 Honorable Mention.
We talk about the midseason grades for an defensive unit that has been pretty good for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels. Right now, this defense is unquestionably the leader of the team and has played well enough to be 7-0, but they are not. Once the penalties got fixed a bit, this defensive unit really has played well and honestly deserves better than 5-2 right now.
In our final segment of the day, we look at the run defense for the 2024 Rebels as one of the best that the Rebels have had since the red death defense of 1992 in Oxford.
