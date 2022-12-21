Wide Receiver Ayden Williams Officially Signs With Ole Miss

RIDGELAND, Miss. -- Ridgeland High School (Miss.) wide receiver Ayden Williams has long been an Ole Miss Rebels commit, but he made it official on Tuesday, signing his letter of intent.

Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and others were in and out as contenders, but the Rebels have been a constant in the race for the in-state star. This season, Williams put up over 1,000 yards receiving and hauled in 14 touchdowns for Ridgeland, and he put up over 3,000 receiving yards in his prep career.

Here is a video of Williams from August when he made his commitment to the Rebels official.

Williams is a key piece for Lane Kiffin and staff, especially considering he is from the state of Mississippi. Continue to check back with The Grove Report throughout the day as more news in the early signing period develops.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

