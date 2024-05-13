Ole Miss Rebels Softball Selected to 2024 NCAA Tournament, Set to Face Baylor Bears in Lafayette Regional
OXFORD, Miss. – Big news out of Oxford on Sunday evening, as the Ole Miss Rebels Softball team was selected to play in the Lafayette Regional in the first round of the NCAA Softball Tournament. The Lady Rebels are officially on the road to the 2024 Women’s College World Series.
Per the selection show, Ole Miss will be pitted against the Baylor Bears, Princeton Tigers, and the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
Ole Miss is dancing after posting an overall record of 31-25 in the 2024 regular season and a 7-17 record versus SEC opponents. The Rebels’ biggest series win of the 2024 season came against the then-ranked No. 2 LSU Tigers in March when Ole Miss stole two out of three down in Baton Rouge. Ole Miss’ only other SEC series win came against the Auburn Tigers in April.
Ole Miss turned heads in the opening round of the 2024 SEC Tournament with a 7-2 win over the No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats but unfortunately was knocked out of the field of play by the No. 11 Missouri Tigers on Wednesday.
Regardless, Ole Miss has made it to the postseason, and everyone knows what can happen if the Rebs get hot. The Lafayette Regional will take place from May 17-19 and the Rebels will open with a matchup versus Baylor on Friday at 7 p.m. CT on Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.