Ole Miss Softball Adds Adds Former FIU Star to Staff

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel has announced the addition of former Florida International standout and Puerto Rican National Team player Aleima Lopez as a graduate manager.



"I want to welcome Aleima Lopez and her family into our Ole Miss softball program and family," said Trachsel. "Aleima's overall knowledge from all of her experiences as a player and coach make her a great fit for our staff and program."



After wrapping up her collegiate career at FIU, Lopez made the move overseas to play professionally in Italy before returning to the States to begin her coaching career, serving for two seasons as the volunteer assistant coach at UTSA from 2019-20.



"I would like to thank Coach Trachsel and the University of Mississippi for this opportunity," said Lopez. "I could not be more excited to get to learn from the staff here at Ole Miss. The experience and knowledge the staff is bringing here is something to be thrilled about. The future is bright for the Ole Miss softball program and I'm ecstatic to continue to learn and grow from them. I look forward to being able to contribute to the team in any way I can."



In addition to her college and pro career, Lopez has been a fixture at the international level with the Puerto Rican National Team. For more than 13 years Lopez has competed for the WBSC's No. 4 ranked team in the world, wearing her nation's colors in four different World Cups of Softball. Lopez also helped Team Puerto Rico capture the Gold Medal at the Central American Games in 2018, finishing with the best batting average in the tournament. Lopez and PR also garnered the Bronze Medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.



"Aleima is very passionate about the game and already has a high-level knowledge base from her time as an NCAA student-athlete, her international play as a member of the Puerto Rico National Team, and two years of being a Division I volunteer coach," said Trachsel. "Her commitment to not only developing herself as a coach, but developing the game of softball, along with her communication skills and ability to develop relationships makes her a great fit for our staff, program and university."



A four-year starter during her days in Miami, Lopez finished her career ranked seventh in the history of FIU softball with 110 RBIs, becoming one of eight Panthers ever to eclipse 100 runs driven in in a career. Lopez's 14 home runs were also good for the 10-most in program history.



As a senior in 2016, the Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, native was FIU's lone representative on the All-CUSA first team after making 52 starts. Lopez concluded the season with a .297 batting average, tying her career best mark with 41 hits, including nine doubles and a pair of home runs.



The Deltona High School product put up even bigger numbers as a junior in 2015, posting a .315 batting average with a .500 slugging percentage over her 47 appearances and 43 starts. Once again Lopez tallied 41 hits on the year, racking up 12 doubles and four big flies among them.



One of two players to start all 53 games in 2014 for FIU, Lopez put together her best campaign as a run producer, tied for second on the team with 34 RBIs in addition to a career-high 19 runs scored. Lopez recorded a .252 average at the dish, garnering eight doubles and three homers.



As a freshman in 2013, Lopez immediately established herself as an everyday starter for the Panthers, making the lineup card 53 times. Lopez's 36 RBIs easily paced the team, 11 more than the next closest player, finishing the year with a .247 average, five home runs, three doubles and a triple.



A graduate of Florida International University in 2016, Lopez is the daughter of longtime Major League Baseball coach and former professional baseball player Juan Lopez. Her brother, Jack Lopez, was drafted in the 2011 MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals and is currently a member of the Atlanta Braves organization, most recently player at the AAA level for the Gwinnett Stripers.



"We look forward to all of the great attributes this young woman brings with her, as a person and as a coach, as she joins us in our efforts to build and sustain a championship culture here at Ole Miss," said Trachsel.



