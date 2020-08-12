Ole Miss Softball Adds Virginia Tech Transfer Maddi Banks

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – On Monday, Ole Miss head softball coach announced the addition of Virginia Tech transfer Maddi Banks, a two-year starter for the Hokies at various positions.



"We are proud to welcome Maddi and her family into our Ole Miss softball family," said Trachsel. "Maddi has great respect and passion for the game and her discipline, never-ending work ethic, unselfishness,

and championship mindset make her a great fit with our current players and addition to our program. She has a lot of versatility as a defensive player, is a scoring threat on the bases, and continues to develop her consistency and power at the plate."



Banks, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, started 75 of 83 games the last two seasons for the Hokies, with 73 of those starts coming in the infield. The Bettendorf, Iowa native was a key feature in a Virginia Tech squad that finished the 2020 season ranked No. 16 after coming in at No. 23 in the final NFCA Poll of 2019.



After establishing herself as a regular starter as a freshman, Banks had a breakthrough campaign in the shortened 2020 season. The Bettendorf High School product ranked fifth on the team with a .340 batting average, registering 6 extra base knocks among her 18 total hits with three home runs, a pair of doubles and a triple. Banks proved to be a run producer for the Hokies, scoring 19 times and driving home nine more runs.



As a rookie, Banks batted .259 over 112 at-bats, scoring 25 times with 12 RBIs while registering four long balls and three doubles. In her first-ever postseason action, Banks demonstrated the ability to come through in clutch situations, delivering a game-tying home run in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals against NC State. In the field, Banks showed off position flexibility and a slick glove, posting a .963 fielding percentage with just six errors across 162 chances between second base and center field.



A three-sport standout at BHS, Banks was a state champion and two-time school record holder in track as well as a captain of the basketball team. The lefty played travel ball for the Beverly Bandits and Iowa Premier Firebirds, helping the Bandits to a PGF Nationals Championship.



"Maddi's well-roundedness will be a true asset to our program as she adds to the strength and depth of our team," said Trachsel. "We look forward to being part of Maddi's journey and welcome her personality, energy, and high character to Rebel Nation!"



