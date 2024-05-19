Ole Miss Softball Falls to Princeton, Sees Season End in Lafayette Regional
After earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament's Lafayette Regional, the Ole Miss Rebels softball team was eliminated from the postseason on Saturday after falling 4-2 to the Princeton Tigers.
The Rebels fell to the elimination bracket on Friday night after dropping the opener of the weekend to the Baylor Bears by a score of 3-1. Delaney Rummell was responsible for Ole Miss' lone hit of the night, a solo shot in the fifth inning that put her team on the board.
On Saturday, Ole Miss fell behind Princeton 3-0 in the fifth inning before Angelina DeLeon (RBI single) and Lexie Brady (sac fly) narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the sixth. The Tigers, however, pushed across another run in the seventh inning on an RBI double, giving the game its final tally at 4-2.
Catelyn Riley was credited with the loss as the pitcher with 4.0 innings of work that allowed one earned run. She was relieved by Makenna Kliethermes (0.2 IP, 2 ER) and Brianna Lopez (2.1 IP, 1 run, 0 ER).
Ole Miss finishes the year with an overall record of 31-27 and 7-17 in conference play. This marks the fourth-straight year where the Rebels have reached the NCAA Tournament, but they have yet to return to the Super Regional round in that span, last obtaining that mark in 2017 and 2019.