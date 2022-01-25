Seven Ole Miss Spring Sports Currently Ranked in Top 25

The Rebels are carrying athletics momentum into the second semester.

Seven Ole Miss spring sports are currently ranked in the Top 25 of their respective polls.

Ole Miss Athletics tweeted on Tuesday where each program currently ranks in its poll, and this comes on the heels of football finishing in the Top 15 after a 10-win season last fall.

The programs are ranked as follows:

Baseball -- No. 5

Rifle -- No. 5

Women's Track -- No. 8

Men's Golf -- No. 10

Women's Golf -- No. 15

Men's Tennis -- No. 18

Women's Basketball -- No. 24

Women's golf was the first Ole Miss program in school history to win an undisputed team national title last season, although the football program has claim to one in 1959, 1960 and 1962. Women's basketball also broke into the polls this week for the first time since 2007, a season that saw the Rebels reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

The women's golf program is also participating in its season opener this week in Superstition Mountain, Ariz. Women's basketball will face No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday as well.

The Ole Miss baseball team is ranked in every major poll entering its 2022 season, and it is ranked in the Top 10 in three. Here is where the baseball Rebels are ranked in each poll:

D1Baseball -- No. 5

Baseball America -- No. 9

Perfect Game -- No. 10

Collegiate Baseball -- No. 19

Baseball season will begin in Oxford on Feb. 18 against Charleston Southern.

