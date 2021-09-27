2023 QB Arch Manning Will Reportedly Choose Between These Two Schools

The name "Manning" carries a lot of weight at Ole Miss and across the football world, and with 2023 quarterback recruit Arch Manning, the name is no less influential.

Along with Ole Miss, Manning has been courted by some of the premier programs in the country who want his football talents on their roster, including Clemson, Texas, Georgia, and Alabama. According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Brook Austin, Manning may have narrowed his search to two schools, neither of which happen to be Ole Miss.

Per Austin:

"Things seem to be shaping up to be a race between Georgia and Texas at this moment in his recruitment and things could come to a close pretty quickly with Manning, according to sources."

Although there is still time before Manning's National Signing Day, any news regarding his recruitment automatically makes headlines in the college football world. Manning spent Sept. 18 on a visit to Athens where he watched Georgia dominate South Carolina 40-13. He has a visit to Tuscaloosa set for this weekend to watch the Tide battle Ole Miss as well as a visit to Oxford on Oct. 2 when the Rebels play host to LSU.

While Georgia and Texas may be the current frontrunners, time will tell where Manning chooses to spend his football days and if he, like his uncle and grandfather, will choose Oxford over the other locations vying for his attention.

