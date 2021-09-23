LATEST: Georgia Becoming a Front Runner for Arch Manning

Following a visit to the University of Georgia, the chances of the Bulldogs landing Arch Manning have drastically improved.

If you didn't know the name Arch Manning before last weekend, copious shots of him and his father Cooper in the stands on the ESPN broadcast during the South Carolina vs Georgia game let you know there is indeed one more Manning on their way up the ranks.

And he could be the best yet, or at least that what some are selling him as.

Manning attends Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana. He has started since his freshman season and has turned the school into a powerhouse in Louisiana football. This recruitment will be much quieter. Manning sticks to himself and rarely talks to the media.

The Mannings have kept this recruitment extremely close to the vest and will continue to do so throughout Arch Manning's final two seasons of high-school football.

That doesn't keep the powers at bay from raving about the most recent visit to the University of Georgia however. According to sources, the Mannings thoroughly enjoyed their time in Athens. They have a long and developed relationship with offensive line coach Matt Luke who grew close to Cooper during his time in Oxford, Mississippi as the head coach at Ole Miss.

Things seem to be shaping up to be a race between Georgia and Texas at this moment in his recruitment and things could come to a close pretty quickly with Manning, according to sources.

Arch Manning can hit throws from a variety of angles. He moves well in the pocket and doesn't need to set his feet in order to deliver an accurate ball. This isn't the Manning style of quarterback play that most fans of professional football have grown accustomed to. This is a much more dynamic athlete when it comes to extending plays with his legs and making plays outside the pocket.

The 2023 class is loaded at the quarterback position, with players like Malachi Nelson, Marcel Reed, Dylan Lonergan, and others high on Georgia's board. But without a doubt, the class begins and ends with Arch Manning. He will be the biggest domino in this recruiting cycle.

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.