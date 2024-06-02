2025 Four-Star Safety Keon Young Commits to Ole Miss
The recruiting momentum continues for the Ole Miss Rebels as they secured a pledge from 2025 four-star safety Keon Young on Sunday.
Young is entering his senior season at Lakeland (Fla.) High School where he made a name for himself in a state championship run a season ago. His Lakeland Dreadnaughts finished the year 12-3 and won their final six games of the season, including a 60-48 state title win over Venice.
This commitment to Ole Miss comes over offers from the Florida Gators, USF Bulls, Kentucky Wildcats and others, and his decision came on the heels of an official visit to Oxford over the weekend.
According to On3, Young is rated as the No. 244 player nationally and No. 36 in the state of Florida. He also holds a national ranking of 23 among his fellow safeties. Last season, he recorded 45 tackles (9 TFLs), 12 pass breakups and six interceptions in the historic season for his high school.
Young is the ninth commitment so far in Ole Miss' 2025 class, and he marks the first from the state of Florida in this cycle.