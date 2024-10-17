Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Named to Watch List For Bobby Dodd Award
The Ole Miss Rebels received a flurry of midseason honors on Thursday.
First, wide receiver Tre Harris was placed on the midseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, given annually to college football's top player. Then, defensive tackle Walter Nolen and linebacker Pooh Paul were named to the Bednarik Award watch list, an honor that recognizes the country's top defender.
It looks like head coach Lane Kiffin needed to get in on the fun too.
Kiffin was named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year midseason watch list on Thursday, marking one of 20 coaches to earn the honor and one of six from the SEC. This award is given annually to a coach who "enjoys success on the gridiron while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity."
Kiffin's Rebels have not enjoyed the start to the year that they were hoping for, but they do hold a 5-2 overall record as they recuperate during this bye week. Ole Miss entered the year with College Football Playoff aspirations, and while those hopes are still alive, there is little-to-no margin for error the rest of the way as the Rebels would likely need to win out in order to make the field.
Still, Kiffin has brought Ole Miss to some new heights under his five-year leadership. The Rebels have won 10 regular season games twice (2021, 2023) while also reaching a program-best 11 wins in a single season last year. Ole Miss has been to two New Year's Six bowls, and the NIL world surrounding the Rebels has grown tremendously and helped assemble this talent-heavy roster in Oxford.
A 1-2 mark in the SEC, however, is something that leaves a bad taste in the mouths of Kiffin and his team, and they will look to get back on track next Saturday at home against Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC or ESPN.
