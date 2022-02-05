Skip to main content

Arch Manning Removing Clemson From School Consideration, Per Report

The 2023 prodigy quarterback is continuing to make headlines.

Arch Manning is the most sought-after recruit in the country, and his list of potential suitors continues to evolve.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, the Isidore Newman (New Orleans) quarterback is appearing to narrow his school search by eliminating Clemson from the running.

“Manning is currently playing basketball and did not take any visits in January,” Wiltfong said. “There is evidence he is also narrowing his list, recently removing Clemson, another program he visited twice, from consideration.”

Recruiting constantly changes in the transfer portal era, but the Tigers recently brought in Austin (Texas) Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik, another highly-sought-after signal caller.

Instead of taking visits in January, Manning was visited by coaches throughout the month, including Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. If Clemson is indeed removed from the list, the frontrunners for Manning seem to include Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas and Alabama. With Texas' planned move to the SEC in the near future, signs point to Manning playing somewhere in this conference during his collegiate career.

Arch Manning
Jordan Allen with Arch Manning
Arch Manning (Derick E. Hingle via. the MMQB)
Eli Manning family 3
Archie Manning
Lane Kiffin and Eli Manning

In his junior season at Isidore Newman, Manning threw for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games played.

Manning's recruitment by Ole Miss is the latest chapter in a complicated family legacy at Ole Miss. On one hand, his grandfather Archie and uncle Eli are two of the most storied quarterbacks in Rebel history. On the other, his uncle Peyton chose to play for Tennessee in his collegiate career instead of Ole Miss. Manning's father Cooper also attended Ole Miss.

Eli Manning's jersey number was also retired this season at Ole Miss with the youngest Manning in attendance.

