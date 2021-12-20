Arch Manning to Attend Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1

Arch Manning is one of the most highly-sought-after recruits for the 2023 class, but he has yet to narrow down his decision to one or two schools.

This past season, Manning took visits to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas, and he talked some of his recruitment recently with On3, including his thoughts on Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

"He's a really smart coach and got Ole Miss going this year," Manning said. "I'm excited to see them in the Sugar Bowl. I'm going to that game."

Of course, the Sugar Bowl is just down the road for Manning who attends Isidore Newman in New Orleans. So far in his career at Newman, Manning has thrown for over 5,000 yards, and he is considered to be the No. 1 prospect in his recruiting class.

Even though he is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, Manning is not expected to make a decision in the near future on what college he will call home. The young quarterback does have ties to Ole Miss, however, with his grandfather, father and uncle Eli all having attended the school.

"I'm not really looking to make a decision any time soon because of all the stuff that goes on," Manning said. "Changes with coaches and everything, it's been crazy."

Manning will be in attendance as Ole Miss looks to complete its first 11-win season in program history on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. The Rebels already won 10 regular season games for the first time in school history this season.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Baylor is set for 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.

