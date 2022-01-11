Ole Miss Target Cameron Ward Finds New Home In Pac-12

Cameron Ward has been linked to Ole Miss. Although linked, it just wasn't meant to be.

Ward announced Monday that would be transferring to Washington State. The former Incarnate Word quarterback narrowed his choices down to Ole Miss, Prairie View A&M, Washington State, Houston and a return to San Antonio with the Cardinals.

Ward recently visited Pullman and connected with new offensive coordinator Eric Morris. Morris served as Incarnate Word's head coach from 2018-21 and recruited Ward from West Columbia.

The winner of the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman in the FCS, Ward led the league with 47 touchdowns and a 65 percent completion rating. Among all active quarterbacks in college football, Ward finished third in passing yards with 4,648 last fall.

Ward was named an FCS All-American for his efforts in 2021.

Ole Miss is coming off its best season in program history. Behind Lane Kiffin, the Rebels (10-3) posted their first 10-win regular season following their win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Quarterback Matt Corral led the charge for the Rebels with the help of former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. In two seasons as the full-time starter, Corral threw for 8,287 yards, 57 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 159.2.

Corral averaged 9.1 yards per play and completed 67.3 percent of his passes. He declared for the NFL draft prior to the Egg Bowl and is projected to be the first Rebels' quarterback drafted in the first round since Eli Manning in 2004.

Corral was injured in Sugar Bowl against Baylor, leading to freshman Luke Altmyer filling in late. He threw for 174 yards and a touchdowns against two interceptions in a 21-7 loss to the Bears.

Altmyer remains an option for the Rebels, but it has also been reported by The Grove Report that Lane Kiffin is pursuing Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams out of the portal. Williams is currently the top quarterback in the transfer portal and was SI99's top recruit of the 2021 class. News also broke on Monday that USC's Jaxson Dart had entered the portal, and that could be an option for Ole Miss as well.

