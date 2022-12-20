Dual-Threat QB Recruit Marcel Reed De-Commits From Ole Miss

After a late group of trips to other programs, the future plans at quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels are now up in the air, after Marcel Reed de-committed on Monday night.

The former Rebel commitment also announced that he will pick his new college destination on Monday night.

Reed had originally chosen the Rebels over more than 30 scholarship offers, including from SEC rivals Arkansas and Vanderbilt, the two other programs to host the dual-threat talent for visits this spring.

Reed's most recent SEC visits, however, were to Texas A&M and Auburn, with the Aggies now being seen as a major candidate for his services.

As a junior in 2021, he led the program to the state championship game in throwing for 12 touchdowns and rushing for 12 touchdowns, accounting for more than 2,000 total yards along the way.

In 2022, Reed 147 of 250 passes for 2,198 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed 146 times for 944 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Reed was initially offered by the Rebels on April 25, 2021, nearly one year to the day before making a verbal commitment to the program on Monday.

Ole Miss did not sign a prep passer in the class of 2022, but of course added to the room in landing USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart, who took over the starting role for nearly the entirety of the season.

The last high school quarterback to pick the program was in the 2021 cycle, when the other contender for the current quarterback job, Luke Altmyer, signed with the Rebels.

Altmyer is now in the transfer portal.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here