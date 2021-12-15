Skip to main content
    Offensive Lineman Flip Carswell Flips to Ole Miss on Early Signing Day

    The offensive lineman was the first flip of the cycle for Kiffin and his staff.
    Falentha "Flip" Carswell made a splash for Ole Miss on Early Signing Day by being the first flip of the recruiting cycle for Lane Kiffin's staff.

    Carswell, an offensive lineman out of Georgia, was originally committed to Miami, but he was visited by Kiffin and staff members on Dec. 7, and he made the flip to Ole Miss official on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Live Tracker

    Carswell is the second offensive lineman to officially join the Ole Miss class after Preston Cushman signed earlier in the morning.

    Keep it locked to The Grove Report for recruiting updates throughout the day.

