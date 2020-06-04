Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss Football Commit Kyndrich Breedlove

Kyndrich Breedlove committed to play football at Ole Miss on Sunday. He's probably the best pure athlete in the 2021 class to this point.

Rated as a three-star athlete from Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Breedlove is the nation's No. 31 ranked athlete according to the 247Sports Composite. As seen from his highlight reel above, he's truly every since of the word athlete.

As a junior in 2019, Breedlove carried the football 113 times for 601 yards (5.3 ypc) and one touchdown. He also caught 15 balls for 158 yards. All that and Breedlove's primary position comes defensively.

At Ole Miss, Breedlove will likely play as a defensive back, where as a junior he recorded one interception and defended two additional passes while playing safety and corner. A track-star who's ran an 11.36-second 100-meter dash, Breedlove could also contribute on special teams.

You can see some of that truly special breakaway speed in the above highlights at running back, where he cans simply burn everyone to the edge. Additionally, as a single-high safety, he has the closing speed to cover a truly special amount of ground for a high-schooler.

He could use some work in his coverage skills, but expecting any high-school cover man to come in truly polished in that aspect is frivolous in the first place.

For the full highlight reel, see the attached video above.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.