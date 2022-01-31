Report: DL Jared Ivey Expected to Enroll at Ole Miss on Monday

Ivey visited Oxford over the weekend, and his enrollment appears to be looming.

Ole Miss isn't finished in the transfer portal, it seems.

Matt Zenitz of On3 and Bruce Feldman reported on Monday that Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jared Ivey is expected to enroll at Ole Miss to start the week after the Rebels have already made significant additions out of the portal in recent days, namely quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg, both from USC.

Ivey visited Ole Miss over the weekend. Seen with Kiffin in his latest luxury car flex on what was a busy Saturday for the head Rebel, The Grove Report sources indicate Ivey could be looking at making a decision relatively soon and a variety of assistant coaches in Oxford have insinuated as much via social media, too.

Ivey, who is listed at 6'6", 275 pounds, saw significant action at Tech over the last two seasons. In 20 career games, he has registered 40 tackles, including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks. Ivey forced a fumble against North Carolina in the fall, too.

Originally enrolling at Tech in 2020, the Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett product would have up to three years of eligibility remaining should he transfer to Ole Miss due to the pandemic-influenced extra year of eligibility from his freshman campaign.

Ole Miss has been looking to reload its roster with transfers rather than rebuild it after its historic 2021 season that saw it win 10 regular season games for the first time in program history. The Rebels will actually face Georgia Tech on Sept. 17 this upcoming season in Atlanta, so Ivey will likely get playing time against his former team in an Ole Miss uniform.

