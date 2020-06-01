The Grove Report
Jarrian Jones Flips Commitment, No Longer to Land at Ole Miss

Mississippi State freshmen cornerback Jarrian Jones is determined to be a regular contributor for the Bulldogs during his career in maroon and white. (Aaron Cornia, Mississippi State Athletics, Mississippi Clarion Ledger)

Nate Gabler

One of the strangest storylines of the offseason isn't over quite yet. 

Jarrian Jones, a transfer from Mississippi State, committed to Ole Miss on May 23. On Monday morning, he flipped that commitment, announcing on Twitter that he will be heading to Tallahassee to play for Mike Norvell and Florida State. 

A former four-star defensive back recruit from Brandon, Miss., Jones entered the transfer portal on May 19. Just four days later, he committed to Ole Miss. Now, he's heading to Florida State.

FSU obviously has some connections to this area, with new coach Mike Norvell formerly coaching at Memphis. The Seminoles also recently landed another MSU transfer in Fabien Lovett, who committed to FSU on May 30. There was at one point speculation that both would land at Ole Miss. 

As mentioned yesterday in The Grove Report's May recruiting wrap-up, this move by Jones isn't exactly a surprise. Speculation is that, whether Ole Miss tampered with him or didn't, it may not be worth the risk of potential NCAA tampering violations to go through with the move to add Jones this year. 

