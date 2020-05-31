May Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand with the Class of 2021?

One of the toughest losses over the month of May on the recruiting trail came very close to home. But the month also came with some relatively unexpected wins.

Four-star receiver, Isaiah Brevard, the No. 2 player in Mississippi and the No. 20 overall receiver in the class of 2021, named his top-7 schools on May 18. A key target for Ole Miss out of Southaven High School, Brevard did not have Ole Miss in his top-7.

It's a really tough blow for Ole Miss, but Rebel fans can draw a bit of solace knowing that Brevard also didn't have Mississippi State on his narrowed list.

The biggest surprise of the month came in the form of a big, big boy out of Alabama. Micah Pettus, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the state of Alabama, committed to Ole Miss on May 24.

Pettus' commitment came seemingly out of the blue, but at 6-foot-8 and 318 pounds, it's quite literally a big win in the trenches that Ole Miss needed. Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. had some glowing praise of the latest commit that you can read by clicking here.

One of the most bizarre storylines from the month includes that of potential Mississippi State transfer Jarrian Jones. Jones announced on social media on May 23 his intention to transfer to Ole Miss, but since has taken down the tweets. Speculation is that, whether Ole Miss tampered with Jones or didn't, it may not be worth the risk of potential NCAA tampering violations to go through with the move. That one is still ongoing and worth keeping an eye on.

In total, it's been a relatively slow season for Ole Miss on the recruiting front. With the addition of Pettus, plus one decommitment fro the month, the Rebels stand sat just four commitments to this point. That should heat up soon, but visits still are not going to be allowed until at least August.

UPDATE: Literally minutes after publishing the original version of this story, Ole Miss picked up their fifth commitment for the 2021 class. Three-star athlete Kyndrich Breedlove committed to Ole Miss on Sunday – he'll likely play as a defensive back for the Rebels. For more on Breedlove, click here.

Below you will find all of the Ole Miss commits for this class, some guys they recently lost out on, who to keep an eye on as far as top Ole Miss targets coming up down the line and some of our top recruiting stories and scouting profiles from the past month.

Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:

Bralon Brown (4-star WR, Fla.)

Adonai Mitchell (3-star WR, Tenn.)

MJ Daniels (3-star ATH, Miss.)

Micah Pettus (3-star OT, Ala.)*

Kendrick Breedlove (3-star ATH, Tenn.)

Big-Name Targets Who Recently Committed Elsewhere:

Junior Colson (4-star OLB, committed to Michigan)

Quentin Moore (Top JUCO TE, committed to Washington)

Kaidon Salter (4-star QB, committed to Tennessee)

Collin Oliver (3-star ILB, committed to Oklahoma State)

Decommitments During The Month:

Chandler Pittman (3-star ATH, Miss.)

Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:

Ty Keyes (4-star QB, Miss.)

Donaven McCulley (4-star QB, Ind.)

Jackson Burkhalter (3-star QB, Ala.)

Antonio Harmon (4-star WR, Miss.)

Quenton Barnes (4-star WR, Tenn.)

Hudson Wolfe (4-star TE, Tenn.)

Rod Orr (3-star OT, Ala.)

Hager Burton (4-star OG, Ky.)

George Wilson (4-star DE, Va.)

Christian Burkhalter (3-star DE, Ala.)

Tywone Malone (4-star DT, N.J.)

Tim Keenan (4-star DT, Ala.)

Jamon Dumas-Johnson (4-star OLB, Md.)

Josiah Perryman (3-star OLB, Miss.)

Kamari Lassiter (3-star CB, Ala.)

Tysheem Johnson (4-star S, Miss.)

Stories from the month on a few key targets and recent commits:

Ole Miss quarterback target Jackson Burkhalter talks Lane Kiffin and what he's looking for when choosing a school

Scouting profile: Ole Miss football commit Micah Pettus

Scouting profile: Ole Miss football commit Bralon Brown

Scouting profile: Ole Miss transfer hopeful Jarrian Jones (as mentioned earlier, this seems very much up in the air)

How does the recruiting dead period impact Ole Miss?

* Signifies new commitment from the month of May

** All above star-ratings and player rankings by the 247Sports Composite scores

