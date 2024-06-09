LOOK: Miami LB Commit Elijah Melendez Shares Photos From Ole Miss Visit
The Ole Miss Rebels are still making headway in their 2025 recruiting class, and one of the biggest visitors in Oxford this weekend was a linebacker who is currently committed to another program.
Elijah Melendez of Osceola (Fla.) High School has been committed to the Miami Hurricanes since Dec. 16, but he was in Oxford over the weekend as the Rebels look to add his talents to their 2025 haul. He shared some photos of his Ole Miss visit on social media this weekend, and you can view the post below.
Last season, Melendez suffered a broken foot in his team's Week 1 game, and he missed the remainder of the season with the injury. In that game, however, the four-star linebacker totaled seven tackles (one TFL) and 26 rushing yards on offense.
Once Melendez posted these photos, it received attention from a recent Ole Miss defensive back commit in Keon Young. Young committed to the Rebels last week, and he quoted Melendez's post with a GIF of Jaxson Dart, seemingly encouraging the linebacker to flip his commitment from Miami to Ole Miss.
Can Ole Miss continue its recruiting momentum and eventually secure a pledge from Melendez? The Rebels currently have 10 commitments in this cycle, and they hold the No. 15 class nationally, according to On3. If Melendez were to flip to Ole Miss, he would mark the sixth prospect with at least four stars in what has been an eventful offseason for head coach Lane Kiffin and his recruiting staff.