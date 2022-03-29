LOOK: Top Football Recruits Visit Ole Miss

Ole Miss had a big visitors list this past weekend in Oxford, where transfer portal, high school and junior college prospects came through.

As Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff attempt to formalize the 2022 roster, there’s certainly been no stone unturned with regards to the areas the Rebels recruit.

Regardless of location and what type of institution a player comes from, Ole Miss is gathering information and hosting prospects. Further, the talent level is high across the board.

Here’s an overview of some of the key names that came to visit Ole Miss this past weekend, as the recruits sent out various social media messages regarding their trips to see Kiffin and the Rebels.

Go big or go home. That’s one way to look at Ole Miss recruiting and hosting offensive tackle Logan Reichart. According to Reichert’s Twitter account, the Raytown (Mo.) High School player lists himself at 6’7”, 350-pounds. He’s earned offers from a who’s who list of college programs including Ole Miss, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, Southern California, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Michigan, Duke and Minnesota among others.

Moving to the other side on the line of scrimmage, one of the most important defensive lineman for the Rebels is Zavion Hardy from Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square. The 6’5”, 265-pound edge defender is a potential dual-threat defensive lineman in that he could play strong side defensive end and also play defensive tackle. That versatility, combined with his natural athleticism and length, are why he’s being targeted by the Rebels and numerous other programs like South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Southern California, Miami, Georgia, and Auburn.

A potential impact recruit was also on the Ole Miss campus. He hails from Louisiana. Harvey Broussard, a wide receiver from St. Martinville (La.) High School trekked to Oxford. Broussard is the long and lanky receiver that gives defensive backs fits in 50-50 ball situations. He’s received an offer from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Virginia, Penn State, Mississippi State, and Hawaii among others. When asked about how his trip to Oxford was, Broussard responded with the following comment:

“Man, it was amazing.”

As for Broussard’s favorite part of the trip, he was quick to respond.

“When I was in (Ole Miss) gear.”

Top Rebel Targets on Campus

Quarterback Marcel Reed

Transfer Defensive Back Quincy Riley

Junior College Defensive Lineman Keenan Landry

Defensive Lineman Jameian Buxton

Wide Receiver Justin Brown

Offensive Lineman Madden Sanker

2024 Linebacker Fat Clark

More reaction from the visit weekend as well as the very latest in Rebel recruiting will soon come to The Grove Report.

