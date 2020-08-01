The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Highlights and Evaluation: Ole Miss Football Commit Dink Jackson

Nate Gabler

Friday evening marked the biggest afternoon of the offseason for Ole Miss football on the recruiting front. 

Within the span of 90 minutes, Ole Miss landed commitments from three-star defensive end JJ Hawkins and four-star safety/linebacker Dink Jackson. Jackson, a four-star recruit and SI All-American Candidate, is the top-rated defender in the current Ole Miss recruiting class of 2021. 

Jackson truly is the perfect hybrid defender. He's played just about every linebacker role as well as corner and safety. He projects as a strong safety that will move down in to the box and also cover tight ends and receivers out of the slot. While the Rebels have been loading up on defensive backs thus far in the 2021 class, that sort of hybrid role was lacking.

Below, you can find the full SI-All American Profile on the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Dink Jackson, followed by his highlight reel:

Frame: Long and lean. Average shoulder and chest width. Slender, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for additional mass and muscle, but overall size potential somewhat limited.

Athleticism: Eye-popping burst and acceleration. Starts and stops with ease, firing in and out of cuts. Long-strider with impressive open-field speed, supported by 11.04 100-meter dash. Flexible and fluid. Relishes contact; plays with surprising power. Good ball skills as pass-catcher and defensive back.

Instincts: Fiery disposition. Multiple-effort player. Hits far harder than frame suggests, especially with shoulders square. Natural bend and dip flattening to quarterback. Comfortable dropping into coverage, showing awareness of zone responsibilities.

Polish: Innate pass-rusher with emerging, versatile toolbox, including devastating spin move. Clean footwork while backpedaling, breaking on ball in coverage. Plays multiple roles all over the field, ensuring he’ll require extra refinement at one position.

Bottom Line: Jackson is a very gifted athlete with the physical traits and overall skill needed to play several different positions at the next level. NFL ceiling comes on defense, where he pops getting after the passer and closing toward ball from defensive backfield. Positional designation may ultimately depend on size, but Jackson boasts long-term makings of an impactful, disruptive and versatile hybrid defender.

Following Jackson's commitment, the Ole Miss class now sits at eight position players plus one kicker. The class now ranks No. 69 nationally according to Rivals. 

More From The Grove Report:

Who Would Ole Miss Add in a Ten Game SEC Schedule?

Tate Reeves: No College Football With 100-percent Fan Capacity

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanogo Pushing Back Against SEC Return to Play Protocols

Before the SEC approved their 10-game, conference-only schedule on Thursday, players from around the SEC met privately to discuss the risks. One of the loudest voices on the call was Ole Miss junior MoMo Sanogo.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Secures Commitment From Key Target, Four-star Dink Jackson

Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and Four-star rated safety Dink Jackson committed to Ole Miss on Friday evening.

Nate Gabler

by

John Garcia Jr.

Three-star Defensive End Jibran Hawkins Commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss just landed their first defensive lineman of the 2021 recruiting class, three-star defensive end Jibran Hawkins.

Nate Gabler

Former Rebel Player and Administrator Reed Davis Passes Away at 78

Curtis Reed Davis, 78, a three-year letterwinner and former athletics administrator for Ole Miss, passed away Tuesday at his home in Oxford.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Breakout Players and Bubble vs. Non-Bubble Sports Returns

This week in our fourth episode, Joel and Nate discuss Ole Miss and Mississippi State breakout players, a potential 10 game schedule for the SEC and more specific updates from Starkville and Oxford.

Nate Gabler

BREAKING: SEC Presidents Approve 10-Game, Conference-Only Slate, Set Dates for Kickoff

The SEC is playing football. And they're only going to be playing within their realm.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss in Top-4 For SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley

One of the best players in Mississippi might be headed to Ole Miss. Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and three-star cornerback Justin Walley announced his top-4 school candidates on Thursday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

SEC closing in on 10-game conference schedule

Nate Gabler

by

dclayton2

NCAA to Allow Players to Wear Patch on Uniforms to Support Social Justice Causes

Effective immediately, the NCAA will be allowing student-athletes in all sports to wear patches on their uniforms "for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as to support social justice issues."

Nate Gabler

Who Would Ole Miss Add in a Ten Game SEC Schedule?

According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Southeastern Conference is moving towards the idea of an SEC-only, 10-game schedule. So who would the Rebels add in this 10-game conference scenario?

Nate Gabler