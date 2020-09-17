Who's next? Well a ton of future SEC talent will be playing in a nationally televised high school football game from Trussville, Ala. on Friday night, including Ole Miss commit Trey Washington and a few other Rebel targets.

Alabama's No. 2 team Thompson High travels to the No. 1 team Hewitt-Trussville on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT, and you'll be able to watch some of these future Rebels on ESPNU.

Washington, a three-star rated cornerback at 6-foot and 195-pounds, wears No. 5 and starts at the outside corner spot for Hewitt-Trussville. He will also play a little bit of receiver on the offensive side of the ball.

(More on Washington: Trey Washington, High School Coach Open Up Ole Miss Commitment)

Hewitt-Trussville also as a four-star rated defensive end from the 2022 class, Justice Finkley, that recently picked up an Ole Miss offer and also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida and more.

In addition to the Ole Miss talent, or potential future talent, on the Hewitt-Trussville side, they also have one of the best running back recruits in the nation in running back Armoni Goodwin, who is committed to Auburn.

On the other side of the ball, Thompson stacks up right there with Trussville as far as D1 talent. Senior defensive back Sam Reynolds is committed so South Carolina and junior linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, the No. 8 player in the class of 2022, is committed to auburn. They also have two others on the defensive side of the football with SEC offers.

The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. CT and can be found on ESPNU.

More From The Grove Report:

Braylon Sanders Finally Healthy, Dannis Jackson in Speedster Role at Receiver

Ole Miss Recruits React to Roll Out of New Power Blue Uniforms

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.