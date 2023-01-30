Ole Miss Earned Last Shot for Nation's Leading Sacker DeeJay Holmes

While most college football programs have all but settled on their class of 2023, there are still some gems available ahead of Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Even combining the Early Signing Period in December, however, one would be hard pressed to find a more productive pass rusher in the country than DeeJay Holmes. The Pahokee (Fla.) High School star broke the storied school's sack record and set the pace nationally with 32.5 sacks as a senior in 2022. He tallied 19.5 more as a junior, per MaxPreps.

The staggering numbers are why there is a push from multiple programs to try to sign Holmes, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, on Wednesday.

It was Ole Miss who got the last in-person impression with the Floridian, who took an official visit to Oxford over the weekend.

"It was a great visit," Holmes told The Grove Report. "The best part was talking to coach (Lane) Kiffin. He talked about wanting to see how I fit (at Ole Miss)."

The 48-hour trip also afforded the senior to connect with new Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding in person for the first time as the Rebel message was a combined focus from the entire staff.

Holmes during his weekend official visit to Ole Miss Courtesy of DeeJay Holmes

"He's a great dude, really knows ball," Holmes said of Golding. "They see me as a stand-up edge or outside linebacker. They say I fit the spot and it's available.

"It's up to me if I want it or not."

Also commenting on the "community and family atmosphere" in Oxford among the items that impressed during his final official visit as a recruit, Holmes now shifts his focus to evaluating his college options ahead of a National Signing Day decision come Wednesday.

In addition to Ole Miss, "Colorado, UCF, USF, Cincinnati" are the finalists for the signature of one of high school football's most productive players in recent history.

Holmes, back-to-back Palm Beach County Defensive Player of the Year award winner, helped Pahokee to nine wins as a senior. He did so while sporting the No. 6 no less. The jersey, last worn by former NFL great Anquan Boldin, had been retired prior to his cousin's request to bring it back to the Blue Devils on Friday nights.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here