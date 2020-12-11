Ole Miss Flips Elite Tight End Hudson Wolfe From Tennessee

Lane Kiffin loves his tight ends. Well Ole Miss just landed another major recruit, this one in the form of SI All-American Finalist tight end Hudson Wolfe. Flip to the 'Sip is real and happening.

Lane Kiffin loves his tight ends. Well Ole Miss just landed another major recruit, this one in the form of SI All-American Finalist tight end Hudson Wolfe. Flip to the 'Sip is real and happening.

Wolfe, a 6-foot-5 and 245-pound tight end from Savanna, Tenn., is a top 99 player in the country by SI All-American and rated as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. He might be the blue-chip gem of this Rebel class of 2021.

Wolfe was previously committed to Tennessee before pulling out from the Volunteer class earlier this week. He joins Luke Altmyer as a recent SI All-American finalist to flip to Ole Miss; two additional players, offensive lineman Makylan Pounders and wide receiver Brandon Buckhaulter, flipped from Mississippi State to Ole Miss earlier this season.

According to Sports Illustrated's recruiting director John Garcia...

He’s a classic Y-tight end prospect who is comfortable working detached in the slot in 2x2 sets, as well as an in-line player. Wolfe has some savvy as a route-runner, showing avoidability of underneath traffic in his stems. He can execute inside verticals and slot fades, plus use his size to pin coverage away from catch points on sit routes. We’ve also seen Wolfe execute wheel-routes from wing alignments. The big man has good hands and eye-tracking, showing both adjust and plucking traits.

It's full-on flip season. Wolfe becomes the 19th commit in the Ole Miss class of 2021. They've added seven players since the start of last Friday.

Below reads the full SI All-American scouting report on Wolfe, along with his highlight reel:

Frame: Near ideal frame for a modern-day tight end prospect. Tall with great length and well-proportioned upper and lower half.



Athleticism: Certainly not just a move-the-sticks tight end prospect. Big stride gains ground in a hurry and there’s plus body control when the ball is in the air. Runs somewhat upright but maximizes frame in the process. Has tools after the catch including finishing power.

Instincts: Transitions easily up the field and can adjust to the football, back-shoulder and/or vertically, without losing much momentum. Toughness over the middle allows for targets to all three levels along with the added value in the red zone. Eager blocker with a suddenness towards the assignment and natural extension thereafter.

Polish: Spends plenty of time split out among the wideouts and holds his own off the line with a strong stem. Can flip defender’s leverage early in the route and finish with strong hands, hauling in targets away from his body. Could stand to improve threat level from attached and/or backfield alignment considering he appears much more comfortable out wide through 2019.

Bottom Line: Wolfe has instant-impact potential within the Power 5 because of his combination of size, athleticism and production in the red zone. He is comfortable making plays in the passing game from multiple alignments, can put routes together and possesses natural hands at the position. Should his blocking base prove to be a bit more consistent, he’ll be a three-down weapon and a multi-year contributor for years to come.

More From The Grove Report:

Two More Mississippians Flip From Mississippi State to Ole Miss

"It's Incredibly Rare": Ole Miss Getting Kids to Re-Commit is a Recruiting Rarity

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.