Two More Mississippians Flip From Mississippi State to Ole Miss, Rebel Class at 18 Commits

On Thursday night, both offensive lineman Makylan Pounders and wide receiver Brandon Buckhaulter made their college decisions, choosing the Rebels over a bevy of other SEC and high-level offers. Both had decommitted from Mississippi State in December before choosing Ole Miss. Oxford is the capitol of flip nation thus far in December.

Both Pounders and Buckhaulter made the SI All-American Candidates list and are ranked out as three star prospects.

Pounders, likely a guard at the next level but with a 6-foot-5 frame that should allow him to swing out to tackle if necessary, comes in a little underweight for a normal SEC lineman at 285-pounds and will likely need to get that weight up before seeing any meaning playing time.

Buckhaulter, at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds out of Flowood, Miss., flashes the speed and burst of a much smaller receiver. He could be in the running to play right away for the Rebels after a shortened 2020 season where he caught 28 balls for 542 yards (19.3 yards per catch) and 9 touchdowns.

We'll do more of a deep dive on both players, including SI All-American highlights and evaluations, as the week rolls on and we approach signing day.

