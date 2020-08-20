Ole Miss has a 6-Star Recruit Committed for 2021??

Ole Miss football very well may be starting a true freshman kicker in 2021.

Rebel commit Caden Costa, a kicker and punter out of Mandeville High School in Louisiana, was recently upgraded from a five-star recruit to a six-star recruit by Chris Sailer Kicking, the premiere kicking recruiting database.

According to Sailer, a six-star player is one that is an FBS Power 5 Freshman Year Starter.

Below reads the full scouting report on Costa, from Chris Sailer Kicking:

Caden is a fantastic high school kicking prospect. He is big time athlete with a powerful leg. Caden does a tremendous job on field goal. He hits a pure ball off the ground and has 60+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, top 3 in the nation. Caden drives the ball 70+ yards with 4.1+ hang time consistently. He is also a more than capable punter. Caden is a competitor that kicks with great confidence. He has all the tools to take his game to the next level and dominate. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Caden. He is a fine young man that is always a great pleasure to work with. Caden continues to prove that he is a scholarship pick! Big things ahead. Excellent prospect. Huge pick up for Ole Miss.



Costa committed to Ole Miss on July 22, choosing Ole Miss over offers from LSU, Colorado and others.

Some consistency and range at kicker would be very welcomed in Oxford. Luke Logan, after an inconsistent 2019 season where he went 11 of 19 on field goals, failing to convert from over 41-yards, may be the team's kicker again. However, this year he'll have competition. The Rebels also added a 5-star kicker with the 2020 recruiting class with Jackson Academy's Land Gebhart.

