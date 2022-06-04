Ole Miss Hosts QB House Bus Tour Recruits

Here are some of the top performers from the QB House Bus Tour that participated at Friday’s Ole Miss Football camp.

OXFORD, Miss. - The Rebels are hosting recruits like Johntay Cook II for an official visit, but the top prospects taking their trips to Ole Miss are not the only recruits visiting this weekend.

There are a considerable number of recruits camping with the Rebels, too. Among them, there are several recruits from Florida with a group from The QB House, a training facility just outside of Tampa. Here are a few of the prospects from the group who QB House's Andrew Johnson says stood out.

Jackson Jensen, Quarterback, Tampa (Fla.) Wharton - 2024

Jensen has been a top performer throughout the QB House College Bus Tour with good showings at Jackson State University and now Ole Miss. Jensen holds an offer from the Rebels and his opportunity to perform in front of various personnel in Oxford did not disappoint. College camps, like the one with the Rebels, allows coaches to run quarterbacks through various mechanic drills to evaluate how much training players have actually done.

It didn’t take long for Jensen to display his intelligence with the ball in his hands. He timed up when to throw with where to throw quite well during the one-on-one portion of the camp. A good arm and player that can move the pocket to make plays, Jensen is starting to emerge on the national recruiting scene. He’s also earned a recent offer from Penn State University and you can expect his recruiting process to continue rise as he gains more exposure.

Solomon Lowery Jr., Wide Receiver, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood - 2023

There are always under recruited players who make a name for themselves at these college football camps and Lowery is an example of how important gaining exposure can be in this day and age of recruiting high school talent. Difficult not to be impressed with this young man’s ability to utilize all his tools to get by defenders. Good hands and can jump over smaller guys because of his long frame and natural athletic ability. Twitchy at the line of scrimmage and understands how to use his hands to beat press coverage. Lowery recorded a 4.6 40-yard dash time with a 33’ vertical jump. This kid is next up at Lakewood High, one of the top talent-producing high schools in the greater Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

Jordan Magwood, Quarterback, Seffner (Fla.) Seffner Christian - 2025

Magwood has flourished so far during the QB tour and has gained interest from both the JSU and Ole Miss coaching staffs. It’s crucial for coaches to have the chance to evaluate quarterbacks in person because what’s on paper doesn’t always match the skill level. Magwood is a developing dual-threat quarterback and already has that “X-factor” presence when he takes the field. Natural arm strength, quick decision making, and accuracy are some of the positives that stand out in his game. With continued improvement over the next few years, Magwood could be one of the better quarterbacks in Florida.

