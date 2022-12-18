Ole Miss Lands Commitment from Texas RB Recruit Kedrick Rescano

Ole Miss continues to answer needs on the recruiting trail ahead of the Early Signing Period opening up next week.

On Saturday night, after an in-home visit from Lane Kiffin just days prior, Kedrick Reescano went public with a verbal commitment to the Rebels. The Texas native was previously committed to Michigan State and also received late interest from Texas A&M, Penn State and Oklahoma State.

The New Caney (Texas) High School standout took his official visit to Oxford during the season, while still pledged to Mel Tucker and MSU, but the Ole Miss buzz was palpable from that point on — even as other programs entered the mix.

Now the Rebels have hit at the running back position for the first time in the class of 2023 recruiting cycle, critical as the college football world awaits the final decision from Zach Evans on whether or not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a senior this fall at New Caney, Reescano rushed for a staggering 1,849 yards and added 249 more as a receiver out of the backfield. He amassed 36 touchdowns in his final prep run, saving his best for last at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Rescano rushed for at least 1,000 yards during three of his four years in high school.

Ole Miss now sits at 14 verbal commitments in the class, adding two in as many days this weekend. Offensive lineman Ethan Fields flipped from Purdue to Ole Miss following an official visit Friday.

