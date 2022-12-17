Ole Miss Flips Purdue OL Commitment Fields Following Visit

John Garrison is officially on the board.

The newly-hired Ole Miss Rebels offensive line coach, just a week or so into his new gig after holding the same post at NC State, not only landed his first verbal commitment at the position but the decision comes via a flip of Ethan Fields.

The now-former Purdue commitment, who was visited and offered by Lane Kiffin and Garrison before taking a midweek official visit to Oxford, announced his pledge to the Rebel class of 2023 not long after wrapping up the visit.

Fields, who lists himself at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds out of Geismar (La.) Dutchtown High School, projects as an interior offensive line recruit. He joins Brycen Sanders and junior college standout Izavion Miller on Ole Miss' current commitment list despite the offensive line coaching change.

The newest Rebel and its newest assistant coach has a relationship dating back before either was set to represent Ole Miss.

"He’s awesome! He recruited me while he was at NC state," Fields said of Garrison this week. "He’s great. Had an awesome conversation about how he enjoys developing his guys. Loves to builds connections with them, too."

Ole Miss now sits with 13 verbal commitments in the class of 2023. The Early Signing Period, where Fields and most of the class intends to officially join the program, opens up on Wednesday, December 21.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here