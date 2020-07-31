Ole Miss Secures Commitment From Key Target, Four-star Dink Jackson

Ole Miss just secured their second Top 300 commitment and second commitment from the class of 2021 on this Friday afternoon.

Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and four-star rated safety Dink Jackson committed to Ole Miss on Friday afternoon via live stream with BSN Sports in Florida, choosing to join the Rebels over Florida State, Auburn, USC, Tennessee and others.

In reality, Jackson is more of a linebacker-safety hybrid, being listed as both by various databases. He has played both linebacker roles and every defensive back position during his time at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Fla. To further those athlete thoughts, Jackson also runs the 100-meter (11.04s) and 400-meter in track.

As a junior in 2019, Jackson totaled 80 tackles, adding 8.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. He also added 465 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns offensively.

Jackson becomes the ninth Ole Miss commitment of the 2021 recruiting class, the eighth position player (plus one kicker). He joins wide receiver Bralon Brown as the only four-star prospects in the class thus far.

More on the Dink Jackson commitment, including his whole SI All-American scouting report and fit with Ole Miss will he found at The Grove Report tomorrow morning. His highlight package can be found in the above video at the top of this story.

