The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Ole Miss Secures Commitment From Key Target, Four-star Dink Jackson

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss just secured their second Top 300 commitment and second commitment from the class of 2021 on this Friday afternoon. 

Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and four-star rated safety Dink Jackson committed to Ole Miss on Friday afternoon via live stream with BSN Sports in Florida, choosing to join the Rebels over Florida State, Auburn, USC, Tennessee and others.

In reality, Jackson is more of a linebacker-safety hybrid, being listed as both by various databases. He has played both linebacker roles and every defensive back position during his time at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Fla. To further those athlete thoughts, Jackson also runs the 100-meter (11.04s) and 400-meter in track.

As a junior in 2019, Jackson totaled 80 tackles, adding 8.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. He also added 465 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns offensively.

Jackson becomes the ninth Ole Miss commitment of the 2021 recruiting class, the eighth position player (plus one kicker). He joins wide receiver Bralon Brown as the only four-star prospects in the class thus far.

More on the Dink Jackson commitment, including his whole SI All-American scouting report and fit with Ole Miss will he found at The Grove Report tomorrow morning. His highlight package can be found in the above video at the top of this story.

More From The Grove Report:

Who Would Ole Miss Add in a Ten Game SEC Schedule?

Tate Reeves: No College Football With 100-percent Fan Capacity

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Garcia Jr.
John Garcia Jr.

True hybrid right here. Dink can line up on the edge and get after the passer, play at the second level and combat tight ends and cover underneath or even play deep in a safety or star/nickel role. Fascinated to see how he physically develops but lengthy athletes who can play in space are always at a premium.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three-star Defensive End Jibran Hawkins Commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss just landed their first defensive lineman of the 2021 recruiting class, three-star defensive end Jibran Hawkins.

Nate Gabler

Former Rebel Player and Administrator Reed Davis Passes Away at 78

Curtis Reed Davis, 78, a three-year letterwinner and former athletics administrator for Ole Miss, passed away Tuesday at his home in Oxford.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Breakout Players and Bubble vs. Non-Bubble Sports Returns

This week in our fourth episode, Joel and Nate discuss Ole Miss and Mississippi State breakout players, a potential 10 game schedule for the SEC and more specific updates from Starkville and Oxford.

Nate Gabler

BREAKING: SEC Presidents Approve 10-Game, Conference-Only Slate, Set Dates for Kickoff

The SEC is playing football. And they're only going to be playing within their realm.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss in Top-4 For SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley

One of the best players in Mississippi might be headed to Ole Miss. Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and three-star cornerback Justin Walley announced his top-4 school candidates on Thursday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

SEC closing in on 10-game conference schedule

Nate Gabler

by

dclayton2

NCAA to Allow Players to Wear Patch on Uniforms to Support Social Justice Causes

Effective immediately, the NCAA will be allowing student-athletes in all sports to wear patches on their uniforms "for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as to support social justice issues."

Nate Gabler

Who Would Ole Miss Add in a Ten Game SEC Schedule?

According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Southeastern Conference is moving towards the idea of an SEC-only, 10-game schedule. So who would the Rebels add in this 10-game conference scenario?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football SP+ History Paints a Tragically Beautiful Image of Life as an Ole Miss Fan

ESPN's Bill Connelly, founder of the S&P+ (now SP+) data analysis of college football, released some Ole Miss football charts that were both shocking and predictable, both beautiful and hideous and honestly maybe the closest thing to an all-encompassing embodiment of what it's like to be an Ole Miss fan.

Nate Gabler

Tate Reeves: No College Football With 100-percent Fan Capacity. What Will be Allowed?

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs were very blunt on Monday talking to media – college football will not be happening with many fans in the stands. At least not in this state.

Nate Gabler