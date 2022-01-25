Lane Kiffin Visiting QB Recruit Arch Manning in New Orleans on Tuesday

Kiffin is swinging through New Orleans on Tuesday on his way back from visiting Jaxson Dart.

It's quarterback recruiting season for Lane Kiffin.

After visiting Jaxson Dart in person on Monday, Kiffin stopped in New Orleans to pay 2023 quarterback Arch Manning a visit, On3 reported. Ole Miss is one of the schools most heavily recruiting Manning as he finishes up his junior year of high school along with Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Texas.

Kiffin also tweeted a flight map indicating that he was coming into New Orleans on Tuesday.

Manning played in 10 games this season at Isidore Newman, throwing for over 2,000 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 365 yards and eight scores.

This news comes on the heels of Kiffin visiting who he hopes will be his quarterback in the 2022 season. He traveled out west to see USC transfer Jaxson Dart on Monday, and Dart and his teammate Michael Trigg are possibly a package deal leaving the Trojans' program.

For now, Ole Miss has Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent on its roster at the quarterback position for next season. Altmyer saw his first significant action in the Sugar Bowl this season after Matt Corral sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter, but Ole Miss and Kiffin have been courting numerous quarterbacks out of the transfer portal this offseason.

Today, however, his focus is on the next Manning quarterback to come in a bloodline that has been called "The First Family of Football."

