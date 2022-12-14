Ole Miss Offers Purdue Commitment Fields Ahead of Oxford Trip

There is a new offensive line recruit on the Ole Miss class of 2023 board, just a week ahead of the Early Signing Period officially opening.

Ethan Fields, a Purdue verbal commitment from Geismar (La.) Dutchtown High School, was visited by Lane Kiffin and multiple assistant coaches on Tuesday with news of a new scholarship offer. Fields will reciprocate the interest with an official visit to Oxford, beginning Wednesday.

"Coach (Marty) Biagi and Coach (John) Garrison set up a way for them to see me in person to offer me with Coach Kiffin," Fields told The Grove Report. "They flew in to the Jet Center in Baton Rouge. They had told me they were coming down with the initial intent to offer."

When the head Rebel, the new position coach and area recruiter all show up eight days before signing day, it's clear there is a desire from the staff to ink Fields next Wednesday despite the Purdue pledge. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound prospect recognized it on Tuesday following the in-person meeting.

"It does show a great deal as to how much they want me, and this offer is a great option to have," he said. "I’m excited to get down there for my official."

Fields says he has been in communication with Ole Miss for some time, and he has been on campus multiple times already. But Tuesday offered more time to sync up with the newest Rebel assistant in Garrison, who has been busy since his hire last week.

"He’s awesome! He recruited me while he was at NC state," Fields said. "He’s great. Had an awesome conversation about how he enjoys developing his guys. Loves to builds connections with them, too."

The senior riser accumulated double-digit scholarship offers before picking Purdue under former head coach Jeff Brohm back in June. Georgia Tech offered the two-sport standout (track and field) just before Ole Miss did.

