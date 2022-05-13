Ole Miss Still Making a Push for OL Brycen Sanders

One of the top offensive line prospects on the Ole Miss board, Brycen Sanders, is still feeling the attention from the Rebels coaching staff.

Producing even better offensive lines via recruiting has been a priority for Ole Miss going back to the 2022 recruiting class which includes four players that will be on the Ole Miss campus this fall.

It’s now continuing with the class of 2023, as back-to-back top-notch offensive line classes gives Ole Miss a chance to make moves in the SEC West.

The Rebels need a better offensive line depth to keep last season’s rushing totals high. Ole Miss averaged 217.6 yards per game on the ground, but that also included using the legs of talented signal caller Matt Corral. Even better line play, or at least sustained, is going to continue to be a need along the high school recruiting trail.

To that end, the Ole Miss coaching staff has reached the final four teams for the services of offensive lineman Brycen Sanders. The 6’6”, 280-pound prospect could project at offensive tackle or offensive guard. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor lineman received the following from Ole Miss today:

While the graphic might seem simple or basic, it’s really not. Every little bit of recruiting advantage is needed when tackling one of the most important offensive line recruits the Rebels are trying to sign.

"They rolled out the red carpet for me, trying to make me feel special and I did feel special," Sanders said after his last trip to Oxford. "I had an amazing time down there."

The other three finalists for Sanders include Tennessee, LSU, and Oklahoma. In terms of competition and tradition combined, the race for Sanders’ is now truly starting to heat up.

A verbal commitment is planned sometime in the month of June, following trips to the remaining contenders.

