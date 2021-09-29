Ole Miss Lands Pledge From Elite 2022 RB Prospect

On Wednesday, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a major commitment in the 2022 class, when Pike Road (Ala.) running back Quinshon Judkins pledged to the program.

Judkins had taken several visits, including a recent trip to Oxford to see Ole Miss for an official. He was at Auburn last weekend.

So what made the difference for the Rebels? Most notably the coaching staff, which looks to be a perfect fit for his skill set.

"Coach Kiffin, coach Smith, coach Lebby, all that they showed me on the board, and on-field how successful they are with the new staff coming in, how I could be successful there," Judkins said of his decision. "Me as a player, how I play, and how I can get to the next level. You know I want to be a part of that tradition."

However, Ole Miss was all Judkins needed to see, picking the Rebels over the likes of Notre Dame and in-state Auburn among finalists, as well as offers from other top programs such as Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and many others.

Judkins was a first-team all-state running back selection as a junior in 2020 in Class 5A after rushing for 1,428 yards and 25 touchdowns on just 150 carries (9.88 ypc). He made his 2021 debut on September 10, after dealing with a hamstring injury, and picked up right where he left off.

"Lane Kiffin's known for offense," Judkins said. "And you know, I thought that was special for me. You know, me being an offensive guy so, with the o-line and with me being a great running back, so why not?"

The 5-foot-11, 200-lbs running back has scored five touchdowns in his two games back, including four in a 55-0 Patriot win over Dothan (Ala.) Rehobeth High School on Friday night.

Judkins now becomes the 14th commitment of the 2022 class for Lane Kiffin, following the recent pledges of offensive lineman Bryson Hurst, defensive back Nick Cull, and linebacker Jaylon White -- the latter of which committed to the program just one week ago.

SI All-American Analysis

Judkins is the No. 2 running back in the state of Alabama, behind only Alabama commitment Emmanuel Henderson, and he could have put a dent into that race if healthy over the course of the offseason. Judkins came off of a strong 2020 season, truly a breakout campaign, but wasn't able to follow it up with a complete offseason due to minor injuries. When he was seen by our staff, he impressed in the pass-catching arena at the Under Armour All-America Game camp (video above) in addition to showing up physically well put-together.

As a junior, the Alabamian showcased a complete, three-down skillset for Pike Road High School. He has balance inside and out, shows great vision and ambition in the wash and can hit the gas and get to top speed in short order. Judkins runs with natural lean and possesses strong lower-body power, for both running through arm tackles and making sharp cuts up the field. His one-cut style and top-end speed combine for a home run threat, while his strong build and pad level make for a chippy runner in short-yardage situations who can win with leverage or lateral agility.

Judkins has the chance to operate on all three downs at the next level as a balanced talent, not dissimilar from current Rebel running back Henry Parrish, though the newest commitment carries a bigger frame capable of adding more weight once enrolled at an SEC program. After the hamstring injury, the senior is off to a remember-me type of start to his 2021 season, pairing with quarterback Iverson Hooks to form the deadliest QB-RB ground duo in the Yellowhammer State. Pike Road won't likely suffer a regular-season defeat this fall. -- John Garcia, Jr.

