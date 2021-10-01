October 1, 2021
Ole Miss Ranked 25th In SI's Top 25 Recruiting Classes

The Rebels' recruiting class continues to improve.
Ole Miss is bringing in some hot recruits to Oxford.

SI All-American has listed Ole Miss as the 25th-best recruiting class for the month of October.

John Garcia, Jr. cites former Auburn commit Jarell Stinson and running back Quinshon Judkins as the main reasons for the ascent into the Top 25.

Here's what Garcia had to say about Stinson and what he can bring to the Ole Miss defense:

At a minimum, Stinson immediately bolsters special teams kickoff and return units with his speed and pound-for-pound power and at a maximum, he is thrusted into the nickel role in DJ Durkin's defense sooner rather than later. The frame isn't the biggest and it may have kept him from bigger programs going all in on his recruitment, something the league may regret down the line. -- John Garcia, Jr. 

Here's what Garcia had to say about Judkins and his abilities:

Judkins has the chance to operate on all three downs at the next level as a balanced talent, not dissimilar from current Rebel running back Henry Parrish, though the newest commitment carries a bigger frame capable of adding more weight once enrolled at an SEC program. After the hamstring injury, the senior is off to a remember-me type of start to his 2021 season, pairing with quarterback Iverson Hooks to form the deadliest QB-RB ground duo in the Yellowhammer State. Pike Road won't likely suffer a regular-season defeat this fall. -- John Garcia, Jr.

