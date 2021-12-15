Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    SI99's Jaron Willis Signs With Ole Miss

    The No. 95 player in the SI99 settled on the Rebels on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Ole Miss has picked up multiple signees on Early Signing Day who were not committed to the team coming into the day, and Jaron Willis might be the biggest one.

    Willis is the No. 95 player in the SI99 from SI All-American and is recruited as a linebacker. He was originally committed to Georgia Tech but flipped to the Rebels on signing day. Willis measures in at 6-2, 215 and is out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County.

    READ MORE: Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Live Tracker

    Here is a scouting report from SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. and Bryan Driskell.

    Recommended for You

    Willis is a unique player that could end up skyrocketing up these rankings before all is said and done. He’s the perfect modern day linebacker projection in build and skill set. He possesses the length, explosiveness, speed and coverage skills to thrive in space. He has the short-area power and strength to play inside and thrive against the run. Willis is listed at just 215 pounds, but the Georgia Tech commit can take two steps and explode his hips through a ball carrier. What makes him unique is his ability in space. Willis is a force against perimeter run and perimeter screen throws and his burst off the edge as a blitzer adds yet another weapon to his arsenal.

    Willis is the second flip of the day for Lane Kiffin and staff as they flipped Flip Carswell earlier in the day. Ole Miss finished off its first 10-win regular season in school history in 2021 and will be participating in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against Baylor, seeking its first 11-win season total in program history as well. The Rebels are looking to carry this momentum from its on-field performance onto the recruiting trail, beginning with Wednesday's signees.

    Keep it locked to The Grove Report for updates on the Early Signing Period.

