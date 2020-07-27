The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Ole Miss Stays Hot With Four-star Safety Recruit Tysheem Johnson, Makes Top 7

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss is stacking up on defensive backs, but Tysheem Johnson would be the best of the potential 2021 grouping.

The four-star recruit and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate out of Philadelphia, Penn. announced his top-7 schools over the weekend, listing Ole Miss as one of the top contenders for his talents. 

Ole Miss appeared alongside Alabama, LSU, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Stanford and Maryland. 

The SI All-American Scouting report regards Johnson's ball skills as his top skill, reading as full below with more information to be found here:

While he possesses average size, Johnson is a reliable safety prospect whose best attribute is his ball skills. He isn’t afraid to contribute to combatting the run, but his value comes from what he does when the ball is in flight. Johnson projects best as post or split safety in a college secondary that features quarters coverage concepts.

"I've had a great relationship with (assistant) coach (Chris) Partridge since he was at Michigan," Johnson told 247Sports. "His plan has always been the same. I like the idea they are trying to start something new in the SEC. That's what I like about them."

Right now, the Ole Miss recruiting class of 2021 could simply use work. They only have six commits to this point, highlighted by four-star receiver and fellow SI All-American candidate Bralon Brown. Four of the six, like Johnson, play defensive back. 

More From The Grove Report:

Rebel Linebacker Sam Williams Suspended Following Sexual Assault Charges

Ole Miss Announces Budget Cuts For 2021 Fiscal Year, Some in Athletics Taking Pay Cuts

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DK Metcalf One of Four Rookies to Crack the NFL Top 100 List

The players have voted. DK Metcalf is already one of the best players in football.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Waiver Allows Non-Football Fall Sports to Play Half of Required Contests

Tools are being put in place to aid schools who have had some of their non-conference contests eliminated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the latest at Ole Miss. Here's the top stories from the past week to get you caught up heading into a new slate of seven days.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Suspends Sam Williams Amid Sexual Battery Charges

Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams has been charged with sexual battery. He is being indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

Nate Gabler

MS 4-star QB Ty Keyes to Tulane

Nate Gabler

Cayman Islands Classic Moves to Florida Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Ole Miss hoops will no longer get a Thanksgiving trip to the Cayman Islands.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Announces Budget Cuts For 2021 Fiscal Year, Some in Athletics Taking Pay Cuts

The University of Mississippi has announced budget cuts for the 2021 fiscal year budget. Some members of the athletics department will also be taking temporary pay cuts.

Nate Gabler

Five Former Rebels on Opening Day Rosters, More on 60-Man Rosters

Baseball is back. Ten former Ole Miss alumni have made the 60-man rosters to start the MLB season, including five on the opening day rosters.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy Tabbed to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Ole Miss sophomore Jerrion Ealy has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Punter Mac Brown Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

For the second straight year, Ole Miss punter Mac Brown has earned a preseason spot on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

Nate Gabler