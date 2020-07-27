Ole Miss Stays Hot With Four-star Safety Recruit Tysheem Johnson, Makes Top 7

Ole Miss is stacking up on defensive backs, but Tysheem Johnson would be the best of the potential 2021 grouping.

The four-star recruit and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate out of Philadelphia, Penn. announced his top-7 schools over the weekend, listing Ole Miss as one of the top contenders for his talents.

Ole Miss appeared alongside Alabama, LSU, Arizona State, Texas A & M, Stanford and Maryland.

The SI All-American Scouting report regards Johnson's ball skills as his top skill, reading as full below with more information to be found here:

While he possesses average size, Johnson is a reliable safety prospect whose best attribute is his ball skills. He isn’t afraid to contribute to combatting the run, but his value comes from what he does when the ball is in flight. Johnson projects best as post or split safety in a college secondary that features quarters coverage concepts.

"I've had a great relationship with (assistant) coach (Chris) Partridge since he was at Michigan," Johnson told 247Sports. "His plan has always been the same. I like the idea they are trying to start something new in the SEC. That's what I like about them."

Right now, the Ole Miss recruiting class of 2021 could simply use work. They only have six commits to this point, highlighted by four-star receiver and fellow SI All-American candidate Bralon Brown. Four of the six, like Johnson, play defensive back.

