Ole Miss Takes Lead for WR Keion Wallace Following Weekend Visit

Ole Miss hosted an elite junior day for select football prospects on Saturday and at least one left Oxford with the Rebels atop the list.

Keion Wallace, a big pass-catcher with wide receiver and/or tight end ability out of Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County, made the trip and connected with several coaches before heading back to the Peach State.

Overall it left a strong impression and nearly a verbal commitment.

"They’re top two and not two," Wallace said of the program's standing among his college options to date. "Just the vibe with the coaches, I can tell they have fun but also get a lot done. That’s how I am as a person, I like to have fun but be productive also, and their hurry up offense is what I’m comfortable with and what I’m used to.

"Overall their program fits me as a person and player. There were plenty of times I thought about committing...But I have to explore my options more before I make a final decision but they’re definitely going to be a top option."

Wallace got the facility update and ran into Lane Kiffin during a film session, where the coach asked for an update on the rising-senior's shoulder injury sine it cost the two-sport standout his junior season. Now healed, other Rebel assistants relayed visions for the future should the 6'3" talent pick the program down the line.

"They want to use me as a Dontario Drummond type of player," he said. "It was great, definitely plan on going back."

In addition to Kiffin, Wallace spent considerable time with assistant John David Baker and got to meet new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. in the process.

"He’s a good guy and even better coach," Wallace said of the new Rebel OC. "Someone I would love to play for."

"Also just spending time with Coach JDB made me have a good time and want to come back."

The junior, who is back to full speed and participated at the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp in Atlanta last weekend, holds additional offers from Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Georgia State while fielding interest from Michigan State, Florida State, Virginia Tech and others.

Expect this recruitment to pick up this offseason now that Wallace is healthy. Ole Miss initially offered in October.

