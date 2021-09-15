Ole Miss Targets USC QB Recruit Devin Brown

Ole Miss has a strong class of 2022 currently committed to the program and Lane Kiffin's staff has yet to suffer a decommitment to date. But there is no quarterback on board, at least not yet.

Kiffin, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and the staff moved towards a new signal-caller target on Wednesday in Devin Brown. The timing of the move, considering Brown has long been committed to USC, is quite interesting.

The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon star originally committed to Clay Helton, who was fired this week, nearly a calendar year ago on September 19, 2020.

Brown told SI All-American he remains on board with USC and will of course keep a close eye on the coaching search moving forward. Following the fall out of Helton being replaced by interim Donte Williams, the senior passer admitted he had not begun entertaining the positivity of other programs trying to get him to change his mind.

Two days later, Ole Miss has a new offer on the table.

"I’m not one to make an emotional reaction," Brown said of Helton's firing affecting his commitment status. "I haven’t even thought about that. Coaching changes are an unfortunate reality in college football..."

As for why the Rebel staff is targeting Brown, it is a much easier scenario. The senior has posted better stats each of the last several years on Friday nights and he also put together one of the stronger offseasons on the camp scene in 2021, displaying a strong Elite 11 regional performance in Huuston before finishing No. 4 among all Elite 11 finalists in Los Angeles, per SI All-American.

An Arizona native, Brown made the move to Corner Canyon to follow up USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart -- and he's off to a great start.

Not only has Brown commanded an offense to an undefeated stretch to start the season, extending one of the biggest win streaks in high school football into 2021, but he has been ultra productive in the process. He has completed 75 of 106 pass attempts for 1,651 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions. Brown has even added a pair of scores as a rusher in the small sample size, considering he doesn't play deep into games because of wide scoring margins.

The Chargers have outscored opponents 271-49 thus far.