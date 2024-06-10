Ole Miss TE Commit Hayden Bradley Receives Invite to US Army Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels are putting together an impressive 2025 class this offseason, and one key piece of that group is tight end Hayden Bradley out of Burford (Ga.) High School.
Bradley shared some personal news on Monday centered around his football career, and he will be participating in the U.S. Army Bowl in Frisco on Dec. 21. This event pits some of the top high school football talents in the nation against one another, and Bradley shared his official invite on social media.
"Can't wait for this experience!" Bradley said via his X (formerly Twitter) account.
Recently, Bradley sat down with Ole Miss On SI to discuss his decision to commit to the Rebels, a decision he made official on April 27.
"There's no better place to be right now than in Oxford," Bradley said. "[Ole Miss is] on the rise to the top, and I don't see that stopping any time soon. They took me in like family, and as soon as I stepped foot on campus, I knew it was home for me."
Bradley is one of 11 commitments in Ole Miss' 2025 class, one that is ranked 16th nationally, per On3. He is also the only commitment from the state of Georgia that the Rebels have snagged in this cycle.