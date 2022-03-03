QB Vizzina Leads Alabama Contingent for Weekend Ole Miss Visitors

Ole Miss looks to dip into the state of Alabama talent pool with this weekend’s unofficial visitors.

OXFORD, Miss. - As Ole Miss prepares for its first unofficial visit weekend of the spring period, it will see faces walking into the Manning Center from across the state line in Alabama.

For Ole Miss Football recruiting to be truly successful, it needs to attract elite talent from the Magnolia State first and foremost, but also needs a supplementation of talent from states connecting to Mississippi. Alabama is a prime resource.

That’s why it’s good to hear that a few of the following prospects will be meeting with Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff after making the trek to Oxford. For this upcoming weekend, here’s a look at some of the top Alabama prospects that are about to take unofficial visits to Ole Miss to visit with Kiffin and his coaching staff.

Chris Vizzina - One of the nation’s most highly sought after quarterbacks. This will be Vizzina’s third trip to see Ole Miss, but now he will be meeting new Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr. in person for the first time.

A quarterback capable of throwing on the run or from the pocket out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian, Vizzina’s skills fit what Ole Miss has done the past few seasons with moving the quarterback in and out of the pocket, as well as allowing future NFL Draft pick Matt Corral take plenty of deep shots. Now Vizzina is being recruited heavily for his talents as they can be placed into just about any offensive system.

The 6’4”, 210-pound Vizzina has earned offers from around the country including Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida, Clemson, Notre Dame, and several others. Clemson and Georgia appear to be among the favorites at this stage.

Kelby Collins - In a great year for defensive lineman within the Yellowhammer State, Collins and his 6’5”, 280-pound frame attracts college football programs across the South and beyond. Playing for Gardendale (Ala.) High School just north of the city of Birmingham, he’s accustomed to going against top competition.

A player with the ability to be a defensive end within a 3-4 or play defensive end and/or defensive tackle within a 4-3, Collins shows the athleticism to be a difference maker at the college level regardless of scheme. That’s made it much easier to be noticed along the recruiting trail.

It’s helped him earn offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Kentucky, Indiana, and Oklahoma as well.

Stanton Ramil - A powerful offensive lineman from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson, Ramil’s best days are ahead of him. He’s already listed at 6’7”, 310-pounds. Like many offensive lineman, he will need to continue to develop his frame but those quick feet of his will help him immensely should he choose to play with Ole Miss in the SEC West. Here's Ramil during a one-on-one drill from Under Armour Atlanta:

Ramil will likely continue to see his recruiting stock improve. With that, he’s already seen offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Duke, Northwestern, Kentucky, Florida State, Louisville, Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Pittsburgh among many scholarships sent his way.

TJ Metcalf - A player that displayed a very smooth backpedal and broke on the football well during the Under Armour Atlanta Camp, Metcalf is a player that Ole Miss would definitely be better for if he signed with the Rebels.

Another Birmingham area prospect out of Pinson Valley High School, Metcalf is versatile; he could play free safety as many expect. Metcalf could also likely play nickel safety and also be a player that even tried his hand at boundary cornerback. Bottom line, Metcalf possesses the skills to be an SEC defensive back and has plenty of connections to Oxford, where he was born.

He’s earned offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi State, Florida State, Indiana, Miami, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and Maryland. Younger brother and fellow defensive back Tevis Metcalf has offers from Arkansas, Jackson State and others in the class of 2024.

Dallas Young - The Arkansas commitment making the trek to Oxford is intriguing. He plays at the same high school, Gardendale, as the aforementioned Collins. Young’s long arms are attractive for a defensive backs coach. Combined with his quickness and long speed, there are the natural traits for Young to become a starting SEC cornerback. He’s still developing, but the upside is there.

With him visiting Oxford despite being an Arkansas commitment, there’s a chance to make some ground up on Arkansas if not flip his commitment. Let’s see how this weekend goes and reconvene with Young’s commentary after visiting Ole Miss.

Kavion Henderson - A class of 2024 defensive end from Leeds (Ala.) High School, Henderson is already a prime target for programs across the South. He’s 6’3”, 245-pounds, quick, strong for his age, and could play weak side or strong side defensive end at the college level.

Those talents were reasons for Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Oregon, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, UCF, and Mississippi State all extending offers before he took a snap of his junior season.

It’s good for the Ole Miss staff to bring Henderson to campus this early and experience everything Oxford has to offer overall as well. He will be one of the top prospects in Alabama within the rising junior class.

