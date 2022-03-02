Ole Miss Legacy TJ Metcalf Returning to Oxford with Family in Tow

Ole Miss fans are quite aware of the Metcalf family and the latest prospect from within it is set to be back on campus this weekend.

T.J. Metcalf, born in Oxford and cousin of D.K., is part of a strong contingent of 2023 recruits set to visit Ole Miss this weekend for another look at Lane Kiffin's program. The Rebels are among more than 20 offers already in for the Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School defensive back.

"I have a great connection with Coach (Chris) Partridge, the defensive coordinator, and we really have just been clicking from day one," Metcalf said.

It hasn't just been about recruiting the rising-senior recruit, who was among the top performers at the Atlanta Under Armour Next All-America camp on Sunday. Both of his parents are involved in the recruiting process as well.

"Ole Miss has done a good job, so far, since offering TJ," Metcalf's father Tarrus told The Grove Report. "They have had an open line of communication with him and the rest of my family.

"How he’s being recruited is very important to our family."

Of course the Metcalfs have much more ties to campus than D.K. and possibly T.J.

"My wife and I graduated from the University of Mississippi," he said. "We have a strong family history with the University."

The contingent will together take the trip from Alabama to campus, the first since Ole Miss underwent multiple changes on the defensive staff.

"This weekend we’re just looking forward to having a nice time with the coaching staff and getting to meet other recruits and their families," the elder Metcalf said. "I’m sure it’ll be position meetings for the recruits. That’ll give TJ the opportunity to learn some schemes and ask questions about where he fits in those schemes.

"TJ has to feel wanted and if there’s a fit for him. That’s how we feel about all of the schools, not just Ole Miss. Overall we thank God for these opportunities."

Metcalf has recent offers in from Miami, Virginia Tech and Arkansas over the last month and plans to make several college campus visits in the coming weeks.

As a junior at Pinson Valley, Metcalf racked up 115 tackles, intercepted four passes and broke up eight more.

